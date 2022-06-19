Van stopped by Lancashire Police had a stoned passenger in a deck chair in the back

Upon being stopped by police, the driver immediately admitted to having no licence or insurance.

Within the vehicle, Lancashire Police found two passengers in possession of cannabis, with one even being carried in the cargo area on a deck chair.

Also this morning, Lancashire Road Police stopped an Audi A3, which had overtaken an unmarked police car.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Road Police stopped the van due to a light defect but found other breaches of the law as well.

The vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent, and the driver was found to have no insurance, as well as testing positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile last night, the team stopped a Volkswagen Golf R after the number plate did not conform to regulations.

A quantity of drugs were then found in the car, with the driver and passenger both being arrested for ‘possession with intent to supply’.