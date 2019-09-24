Uninsured Barnoldswick drink-driver with no license banned for three years

A Barnoldswick drink-driver has been ordered off the road for three years by Burnley magistrates.



David Leaver, of Fenton Avenue, blew 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was caught in a Ford Focus, on Eastern Avenue, Burnley. He was also uninsured and had no licence, the court was told.

The 43-year-old admitted driving with excess alcohol, not being insured, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on August 26th. He was fined £300 and was told to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.