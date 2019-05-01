Uninsured banned Nelson driver could face jail after being spotted by police on the Motorway hard shoulder

A banned driver owned up after police spotted him on a motorway hard shoulder and went to help him, a court heard.

Mantas Malalakauskas was on the M62 at Huddersfield when officers stopped. The father-of-two, who also said he wasn't insured, could give no reason for getting behind the wheel when he was disqualified.

Burnley magistrates were told Lithuanian Malalakauskas had been ordered off the road for 38 months in August last year. The 40-year-old could now be facing a jail term after the incident, last December 8th.

Mr Glen Smith, defending, told the hearing: "He reacted to a family emergency on this occasion."

The defendant had not driven during the ban before. The solicitor continued: "The car wasn't his. It was his friend's car. He had lent it him, believing it was legal for him to drive."

Mr Smith said the car oil light came on and Malalakauskas pulled over to make sure the vehicle was okay. The solicitor went on: "Police pulled up behind, at first to assist, asked him his name and the defendant volunteered the details."

Mr Smith said the defendant, a night shift worker who had been in this country many years, appreciated the severity of what he had done, but was more concerned about his family.

Malalakauskas, of Napier Street in Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. He will be sentenced on May 8, at Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

The Bench chairperson told him: "This is a serious offence in that it's not very long ago since you were disqualified and the distance that you were travelling was significant. "