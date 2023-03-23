News you can trust since 1877
Undercover police arrest man in Whalley suspected to be behind recent spate of car crime

Undercover police have arrested a man in Whalley after a spate of car break-ins in the area.

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT

In response to a recent rise in vehicle crime in Whalley, officers from the Rural Taskforce and Neighbourhood teams deployed to the town in plain clothing early this morning (Thursday).

Their efforts were rewarded when they stopped and arrested a man on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a number of items that police suspect are stolen and are keen to reunite with their owners.

Some of the suspected items stolen from cars in Whalley
Residents are urged to take a look at the property in the photos and check your vehicles for signs of theft or interference.

If you believe you may have had some items stolen from your vehicle please get in touch with the police via 101, quoting log number LC-20230323-0155.

The man is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.