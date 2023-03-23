In response to a recent rise in vehicle crime in Whalley, officers from the Rural Taskforce and Neighbourhood teams deployed to the town in plain clothing early this morning (Thursday).

Their efforts were rewarded when they stopped and arrested a man on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a number of items that police suspect are stolen and are keen to reunite with their owners.

Some of the suspected items stolen from cars in Whalley

Residents are urged to take a look at the property in the photos and check your vehicles for signs of theft or interference.

If you believe you may have had some items stolen from your vehicle please get in touch with the police via 101, quoting log number LC-20230323-0155.

