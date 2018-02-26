Tyre slashing spree on Clarets fans' cars

A number of Clarets supporters returning to their cars after Burnley Football Club’s home match against Southampton on Saturday were shocked to find tyres on their cars had been slashed.

Around a dozen cars parked in Carholme Avenue, Brunshaw, near to Turf Moor, had been vandalised according to police who are now investigating.

Most of the cars’ tyres appear to have been slashed with a knife.

A police spokesman said: “A number of cars parked in Carholme Avenue during Burnley Football Club’s home match on Saturday afternoon were vandalised.

“If anyone in the area between around 2-30pm to 5pm saw anyone acting suspiciously we would ask them to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 citing log number 1109 of the 24th. They can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.