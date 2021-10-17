The arrests were made over "separate incidents" during the Manchester City v Burnley match at Etihad Stadium yesterday (October 16), police said.

Their ages, or which team they support, has not been disclosed.

A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of a breach of the peace and police assault.

Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic remarks during Manchester City’s victory over Burnley.

The trio remained in custody for questioning on Saturday night.

The match commander for the event, Chief Insp Jamie Collins, said: "I want to send a clear message to anyone attending football matches intent on engaging in abusive and threatening behaviour that it will not be tolerated.

"GMP officers will take positive action against those using homophobic or racist language and that is what my officers have done at today's fixture."

"As well as being arrested we will work with our football partners to ensure the strongest action is taken including banning those fans from attending future football matches.

"Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of the fans, staff and players and we want fans to be able to enjoy matches without the experience being ruined by a small number of people."

Pep Guardiola's team won 2-0 as Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne's goals saw off Sean Dyche's side who remain in the Premier League relegation zone.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.