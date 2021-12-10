Two swords and an air rifle among many items confiscated by police in Burney and Padiham areas

Lancashire Police have made two arrests and executed three warrants in Burnley and Padiham after a number of threatening items were recovered.

By Emma Downey
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:44 pm

Among the many items seized included £1,000 cash, a knuckle duster, a push dagger, two swords, a lock knife four BB guns, an air rifle and one crossbow confiscated.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said it was "all in a day's work for our officers".

A number of weapons seized by police during Operation Vanquish.