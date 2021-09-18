Two 'suspicious' men arrested in Burnley on theft charges after fleeing cops

Police were on patrol in the Burnley Wood area of the town yesterday evening (Friday) when they spotted the duo. Upon sighting police, both men fled on foot with one of them being caught immediately and the second a short time later.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "One of the males was found in possession of some tools and also seen to discard some other tools when making off from officers.

"They are now both residing in our custody suite awaiting an interview"