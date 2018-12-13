Two prolific Burnley burglars jailed

A pair of prolific Burnley burglars have been jailed after breaking into a young family's home.

Daniel Devlin (45) and Daniel Ross (38) pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court yesterday to offences of domestic burglary, theft of motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Daniel Ross

On July 5th the pair broke into the home address of a young family, while the occupants were asleep upstairs, before stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods.

Ross received six years and three months and Devlin five years seven months.