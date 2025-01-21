Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been charged after a car was stolen from an address on Brennand Street in Burnley.

Officers were called out on Sunday (January 19th) to reports that two individuals had stolen the vehicle. Following an extensive area search, the vehicle was sighted by colleagues from roads policing and ARV a short distance away, and, with the help of PD Bane, the stolen vehicle was stopped and both occupants detained.

Michael Smith (47) of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and Victoria Bromley (46) also of no fixed abode, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.