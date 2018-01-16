Two men jailed for Colne killing

Two men have been jailed for a total of 12 years following the death of a man in Colne.

Officers were called to Venables Avenue in the town at 11-20am on July 18th last year to reports a man was being attacked in the street.

Steven Pye (50) was found with a serious head injury after being punched.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Miles Whitfield (42) of Allendale Street, Colne, and Mark Smith (40) of no fixed address pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

They were each jailed for six years.

The prosecution offered no evidence against a third man, Anthony Turner (64).

Det. Chief Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic case in which Mr Pye was subjected to an unprovoked attack in a quiet residential street.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, especially his son, who has maintained his dignity throughout this investigation.

“We welcome the sentence handed down today and I would like to thank the witnesses who were prepared to come to court and give evidence to bring Whitfield and Smith to justice.”