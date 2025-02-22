Two men jailed after attempted burglary at Burnley pub

Two men have been sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison after attempting to break into a pub near Burnley town centre.

Danny Shaw, 43, and Steven Hargreaves, 43, both of no fixed abode in Burnley, were caught red-handed by police. They were taken into custody and charged with attempted burglary later the same day.

Appearing before the next available court, both men were handed custodial sentences yesterday.

Danny Shaw and Steven Hargreaves have both been jailed.

Insp. Matt Plummer, of Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team praised the police response, saying: “A fast response from our colleagues on nights and a thorough investigation from our investigations team has led to a fantastic result, putting these two burglars in prison for a lengthy sentence.

“Burglary is one of the crimes that my team are trying to clamp down on, and I hope this reassures the community that these reports are taken seriously.”