Two men hospitalised following Burnley street disturbance

Two men were taken to hospital following another large scale disturbance in Burnley.

Police were called to an incident in Burns Street at 7-20pm on Monday following reports from the public that a large group of men were fighting with weapons in the street in Stoneyholme.

A police spokesman confirmed that two men were taken to hospital following the incident but no arrests have so far been made.

A member of the public, who contacted the Burnley Express, said that a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s received slash injuries after being attacked with a hammer, knife, batons and a knuckle duster.

Police confirmed that weapons were used but that investigations were continuing into what type.

The disturbance follows an earlier incident of disorder in Haydock Street, Daneshouse, on August 17th in which nine arrests were made.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestopper on 0800 555 111 or police on 101.