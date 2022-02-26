Two men due in court on Monday facing charges of affray, possession of a knife and cannabis with intent to supply after police swoop on Clitheroe house

Police were called to the property in Brook Street at 9-30pm last Thursday night to reports of a disturbance.

Two men were arrested at the scene and officers conducted a number of searches and inquiries.

The following morning CID continued the investigation and interviewed both suspects whilst further searches of a house on Brook Street took place and scenes of crime officers secured evidence.

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday after being arrested at a house in Clitheroe for a number of offences, including possession of a knife and cannabis with intent to supply.

Marcel Gigoras (33) of Brook Street, Clitheroe, was later charged with affray and being in possession of a bladed article.

Tony Kimmance (35) also of Brook Street was charged with affray and additionally possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Kimmance also remains under investigation for further offences.