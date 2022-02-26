Two men due in court on Monday facing charges of affray, possession of a knife and cannabis with intent to supply after police swoop on Clitheroe house
Two men are due to appear in court on Monday after being arrested at a house in Clitheroe for a number of offences, including possession of a knife and cannabis with intent to supply.
Police were called to the property in Brook Street at 9-30pm last Thursday night to reports of a disturbance.
Two men were arrested at the scene and officers conducted a number of searches and inquiries.
The following morning CID continued the investigation and interviewed both suspects whilst further searches of a house on Brook Street took place and scenes of crime officers secured evidence.
Marcel Gigoras (33) of Brook Street, Clitheroe, was later charged with affray and being in possession of a bladed article.
Tony Kimmance (35) also of Brook Street was charged with affray and additionally possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Kimmance also remains under investigation for further offences.
Both men have been remanded in custody for the weekend to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning.