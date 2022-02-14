Two men charged following robbery in Colne

The incident occurred at around 4-20pm on Tuesday, February 8th, when a woman in her 60s was walking with her husband along Granville Street.

A man approached the pair and pulled the woman’s handbag off her. He then made off towards Keighley Road, dropping a knife as he ran.

Two men, aged 31 and 18, were arrested at an address in Colne the following day.

Since then Kevin Pohlodko, 18, of no fixed address has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife and fraud.

Sammy Clark, 31, of Cleveland Street, Colne, has been charged with handling stolen goods and fraud.

Pohlodko appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Friday. Clark is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on March 1st.