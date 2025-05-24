Two men have been arrested after police were led on a high-speed chase around Clitheroe and Padiham yesterday (Friday)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers attempted to stop the driver of a Seat after seeing him engaging in suspected drug dealing at around 11.20am. The driver made an attempt to escape, forcing the officers to smash the windows in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

A full pursuit ensued through the town, heading towards Padiham, with assistance required from the police helicopter. The Seat driver collided with a car on the A6068 Padiham bypass at the junction with Slade Lane. He then ran from the car but was arrested after a short foot chase and was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, cash, and a mobile phone. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and supplying a controlled drug, and remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drugs offences after high speed police chase through Clitheroe Padham and Nelson

The police helicopter then followed a second vehicle linked to the Seat towards Nelson, where the driver, a 26-year-old man from Accrington, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

He also remains in custody.