Two men arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drugs offences after police chase through Clitheroe Padiham and Nelson
Police officers attempted to stop the driver of a Seat after seeing him engaging in suspected drug dealing at around 11.20am. The driver made an attempt to escape, forcing the officers to smash the windows in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
A full pursuit ensued through the town, heading towards Padiham, with assistance required from the police helicopter. The Seat driver collided with a car on the A6068 Padiham bypass at the junction with Slade Lane. He then ran from the car but was arrested after a short foot chase and was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, cash, and a mobile phone. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and supplying a controlled drug, and remains in custody.
The police helicopter then followed a second vehicle linked to the Seat towards Nelson, where the driver, a 26-year-old man from Accrington, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and conspiracy to supply a class A drug.
He also remains in custody.