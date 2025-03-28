Two men arrested in Burnley on suspicion of assaulting a police officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have arrested two men in Burnley on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

After appealing to the public over the past week to help find Kevin King Yates and Reece Murgatroyd, officers located them in a taxi yesterday afternoon.

King Yates (31) has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, perverting the course of justice, money laundering, and on recall to prison.

Murgatroyd (26) has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, aggravated burglary of a dwelling, money laundering, and assisting an offender.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”