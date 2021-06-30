Two Lancashire men wielding hammers threaten mum and children in attempt to steal puppies

Shane Gabriel, of Quarry Street, Padiham, and Ryan Williamson, of Dorset Street, Burnley, forced their way into an address in Warrington in September 2019.

They searched the house with the 'terrified' woman and children inside, but they left empty-handed after failing to locate the pups.

Gabriel, 33, and Williamson, 40, appeared at Chester Crown Court last Wednesday, June 23.

Ryan Williamson and Shane Gabriel.

They were each jailed for 40 months each after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and affray, as well as a restraining order banning them from contacting the victim.

DC Tom Ashton said: "The two men terrified the woman and her children that evening and they are still coming to terms with their ordeal.

"What started as a civil dispute between two people ended up escalating to a family being traumatised, people breaking the law and subsequently being jailed.

"Thankfully the puppies weren't stolen and the family can now hopefully move on in some way now that these men are behind bars for their shocking actions."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.