Two Lancashire men who used encrypted phones to import and deal Class A drugs jailed

Darren Bowling and Scott Robinson were arrested by detectives in March after they were identified by the National Crime Agency as users of Encrochat - a Europe-based communications network used primarily by organized crime members.

Messages showed Bowling, who used the handle TribalTown, was involved in the importation of drugs into the UK on numerous occasions.

The messages discussed large amounts of money and various methods of transport in order to import the drugs into the country from both from Europe and South America.

Bowling, 55, of Higher Park Hill, Barrowford pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, money laundering and failure to comply with serious crime prevention order.

He was jailed for 11 and a half years.

Messages by Robinson - who used the handle Regal Radio - also discussed money and drugs, police said.

Darren Bowling (left) and Scott Robinson (right) have been jailed for more than 22 years as part of a Lancashire Constabulary investigation into the supply of Class A drugs (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Robinson, 41 of Westhead Road, Croston admitted conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine and cannabis.

He was jailed for 11 years and three months.

Both men appeared at Preston Crown Court last week

Det Insp Martin Melvin, of East Police, said: "This investigation shows our continuing commitment to work with our partners to take the fight to criminals by disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups as part of our policing operation aimed at keeping you and your local area safe."

"Protecting people, especially the most vulnerable, is at the heart of everything we do; We know the vast majority of people living in Lancashire are law abiding citizens who do not deserve to have their lives blighted by the actions of a minority of offenders and we will continue to show those offenders that there is no place to hide."

Operation Venetic is an international operation targeting criminals who used Encrochat in an attempt to fly under the radar of the law enforcement agencies.

