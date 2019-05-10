Two East Lancashire men admit trafficking foreigners into the UK

A Burnley man and Colne pensioner have pleaded guilty to trafficking 29 Vietnamese people into the country.

Frank Walling (72), from Colne and Glen Martin Bennett (55), from Burnley, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Modern Slavery and Immigration Acts after 29 individuals from Vietnam were found crammed inside the two vehicles.

The vehicles were stopped by officers on the M5 near Cullompton, Devon, just after 9am on April 12th. In total, 29 men, women and children were located, all believed to be Vietnamese.

Police subsequently arrested and charged Walling and Bennett in connection to the incident and they pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday (May 7th).

They were also charged with manning a yacht carrying 29 Vietnamese nationals in breach of the Immigration Act.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on October 11th.