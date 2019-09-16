Two Burnley women charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Two women appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of involvement in plots to supply hard drugs.

Gemma Jackson (34) and Zahira Begum (19) are charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, between May 14th last year and August 22nd, 2019.

Begum also faces an allegation in relation to money laundering.

Jackson, of Cleaver Street and Begum, of Fraser Street, both Burnley, will have their cases heard at the town’s crown court and they were bailed until October 14th.