Two Burnley supporters charged with racist abuse at Brighton game

Two men have been charged following an incident during the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Burnley match at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Club stewards responded to reports of racist abuse in the away end during the game.

Two individuals were identified and ejected from the stadium, and arrested by Sussex Police officers.

Student Nathan Higgins (18) of Talbot Drive, Burnley, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Stewart Higgins (53) an engineer, also of Talbot Drive, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail and are due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 14th.