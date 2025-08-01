Police have arrested two Burnley men during a summer crackdown on theft and shoplifting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police increased town centre patrols this week as part of Operation Vulture and the Safer Streets of Summer initiative. The campaigns aim to tackle retail crime like theft and antisocial behaviour and support businesses and staff who are often threatened and even assaulted by offenders.

As part of that, David Hogson Smith, of Hudson Street, was arrested on Monday for shoplifting. Smith was charged and remanded with three shoplifting incidents and appeared at Blackburn Magistrate Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and was issued with a criminal behaviour order for two years, banning him from various shops in Burnley. He also received a drug and alcohol rehabilitation order to try and reduce offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Tomlinson, of no fixed address in Burnley, was arrested on Tuesday for shoplifting and two police assaults. Tomlinson was charged to reappear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in custody. It comes after he was convicted for 18 thefts.

Police have arrested two Burnley men during a summer crackdown on theft and shoplifting.

Police Sergeant Victoria Bramley said: “We will continue to listen to our communities and deal with any issues raised. We want to send the message that any reports of shoplifting to the police will be investigated and we will take positive action to support our local businesses and prevent reoffending. We will keep you posted on this but as I type two police community support officers have just outrun another prolific shoplifter after he tried to give it big legs. He is on the way to custody to join another who we arrested earlier and will be dealt with in due course.”