Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested five people, including two from Burnley, after the Clarets 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man from Burnley, and a second individual, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A second man from Burnley, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Other arrests included two men from Darwen, one aged 52 who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a 36-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. A 53-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of section five public order.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of other offences committed inside the stadium, including the throwing of objects by both sets of supporters, criminal damage in relation to the ripping out of seats and racist behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Burnley men were among five arrested after Clarets 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers in East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park

“We will be reviewing evidence, including all footage available, and working with both clubs to identify those involved. They should expect to be arrested and/or receive football banning orders.”

Officers maintained an enhanced police presence throughout East Lancashire for the remainder of the day.

Supt Derry Crorken, who was Silver Commander for the fixture, said: “Today saw a significant policing operation to ensure the latest chapter of the East Lancashire Derby passed off safely.

“I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters for supporting their team the correct way during what was a fiercely contested match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, a handful of mindless individuals engaged in criminal acts. Some of those individuals have been arrested and are currently in custody. We will thoroughly review the evidence gathered so far and look to make further arrests going forward.”