Two Burnley men among five arrested after Clarets 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers in East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park
A 19-year-old man from Burnley, and a second individual, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A second man from Burnley, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Other arrests included two men from Darwen, one aged 52 who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a 36-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. A 53-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of section five public order.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of other offences committed inside the stadium, including the throwing of objects by both sets of supporters, criminal damage in relation to the ripping out of seats and racist behaviour.
“We will be reviewing evidence, including all footage available, and working with both clubs to identify those involved. They should expect to be arrested and/or receive football banning orders.”
Officers maintained an enhanced police presence throughout East Lancashire for the remainder of the day.
Supt Derry Crorken, who was Silver Commander for the fixture, said: “Today saw a significant policing operation to ensure the latest chapter of the East Lancashire Derby passed off safely.
“I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters for supporting their team the correct way during what was a fiercely contested match.
“Unfortunately, a handful of mindless individuals engaged in criminal acts. Some of those individuals have been arrested and are currently in custody. We will thoroughly review the evidence gathered so far and look to make further arrests going forward.”