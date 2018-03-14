Two Burnley beggars 'fined'

Two men appeared before Burnley magistrates, after being caught begging in the town.

Simon Leigh Barras (44) and Shaun Kevin Lally (32) had both flouted a public spaces protection order, banning them from begging there.

Barras, of Forest Street, Burnley, and Lally, of Reed Street, in the town, appeared in separate cases. Both admitted begging in a public place on a second or subsequent occasion– Barras in St James’s Row on February 7th and Lally in St James’s Street, last December 30th – and failing to comply with a public spaces protection order.

Each was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and were told they would be detained in court in lieu of payment.

Barras said he had appointments to attend, so must pay the money.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending both, said neither were aggressive beggars and they didn’t make demands on members of the public.

He described drug addict Barras as “rather sad and desperate,” and said Lally had learning difficulties and a history of drug problems.

