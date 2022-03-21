Two arrests after police seize Class A drugs in Burnley

A quantity of Class A drugs were also seized during the operation which was carried out in the Accrington Road area.

A police spokesman said: “Two people have been arrested and will be dealt with in due course.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a drugs warrants in the Accrington Road area of Burnley this afternoon.

"We will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep our community safe.”