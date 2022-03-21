Two arrests after police seize Class A drugs in Burnley
Two people were arrested after police executed a drugs warrants in Burnley this afternoon.
By John Deehan
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:53 pm
A quantity of Class A drugs were also seized during the operation which was carried out in the Accrington Road area.
A police spokesman said: “Two people have been arrested and will be dealt with in due course.
"We will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep our community safe.”
Anybody with information on drug dealing can contact police on 101 or, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.