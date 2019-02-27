Towneley Hall employee caught drink driving

A Towneley Hall employee has lost his licence after downing five vodka and lemonades before getting behind the wheel.

Callam Hodgson (22) was caught because he had a flat tyre. His keys were in the ignition, he smelled strongly of drink, his eyes were glazed and he was slightly unsteady on his feet.

He turned out to be more than twice the limit, after blowing 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Beth Pilling (prosecuting) told Burnley magistrates: “He said he had been at friends’, had five vodka and lemonades and the last drink was about an hour before he was stopped by the police.

“A friend was in the car with him and the car was registered and insured to him.”

The defendant’s solicitor, Mr David Leach, told the hearing: “He has no previous convictions. He is in employment and at the moment is working part-time. He apologises.”

Hodgson, of Britannia Walk, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Trafalgar Street, in the town, on February 10th.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 18 months.