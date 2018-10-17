Thugs jailed for train assault near Burnley

Two thugs who brutally attacked a passenger on board a train at Smithybridge station last year have been handed prison sentences.

Michael Hannan (28) of Tynwald Road, Blackburn and Matthew Crompton (28) of Stopes Brow, Blackburn, appeared before Manchester Crown Court on September 28th where they were sentenced.

On March 27th 2017, the victim, a man in his thirties, was on board a train heading from Manchester Victoria towards Burnley.

During the journey, both defendants walked through the carriage and started to pester a teenage boy as well as the victim. As they continued to harass the victim, he then challenged their behaviour.

The victim was then met with an astonishing level of violence as both men began hitting him multiple times over the head and body. The man fell to the floor where he was then kicked and punched again, resulting in a number of serious injuries.

At court, both men admitted charges of occasioning ABH. Hannan was handed a 12 month imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140, Crompton was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and was handed a nine month imprisonment.

Det. Sgt Mark Haviland from BTP, said: “Thanks to the overwhelming evidence we had against Hannan and Crompton, both defendants were forced to plead guilty to these charges.

“Hannan and Crompton unleashed a brutal and prolonged attack, leaving the victim with a number of long term injuries including a serious bleed on the brain. I am grateful that the judge saw fit to imprison both of them.

“This was an extremely complex enquiry and I would like to thank my team of officers who helped bring these violent individuals before the court.”