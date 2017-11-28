Thug smashed taxi window

A crook smashed a taxi window after a row with his ex-partner in the vehicle, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how angry Mark Ellis (21) got out of the cab when it stopped at traffic lights, slammed the door and then took out his frustration on the car.

He "punched" the rear offside window, completely shattering the glass. The 21-year-old, who had been drinking in the taxi, caused damage to the tune of £150, meaning victim Syed Uddin couldn't work for three nights.

The Bench was told Mr Uddin felt scared after the incident on November 10th. Ellis, of Waddington Avenue, Burnley ,admitted damage in the town. The defendant, who has 32 offences on his record, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £300 compensation.

Chairman Mr Graham Jagger told him: "In effect, you put him ( the taxi driver) out of work for three days and that's totally unacceptable. "

Mr Mark Williams (defending) told the hearing Ellis got to the stage where he had had enough in the taxi and decided to get out.

The solicitor added: "He can't remember which he hit it with, his hand, his fist or his elbow. He hit it in frustration and anger. He didn't expect it would break. "