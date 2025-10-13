Three youths have been detained by police and a section 35 dispersal order has been put in place in Burnley town centre following reports of vandals setting fire to bins.

The order came into force last night (Sunday) and is in place until 7pm this evening in the area circled on the map.

Police will continue to have an increased presence in the area and the detained youths will be dealt with by community resolution.

The dispersal order is a police power under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 that allows a uniformed officer to direct an individual to leave a public area and not return for up to 48 hours. This is a preventative measure, used when an officer has reasonable grounds to believe the person's behaviour is causing, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to the public. Returning to the area within the 24 hour period after being directed not to is an offence and can lead to arrest.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “You should be re-assured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“As the powers are in place for 24 hours we are obliged to tell people about them. We will let you know the results of the powers being in place and whether there is going to be any extension of them.”