Three year driving ban for Burnley ex-squaddie

An ex-member of the Armed Forces has been banned from driving for three years, after his second drink-drive offence

Burnley magistrates heard how Scott Ashman was caught after police saw him doing about 50mph on a 30mph road and going through a red traffic light at 12-42am. He blew 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Nick Cassidy (defending) said Ashman had been out with a friend, but returned home and had begun to sleep.

He was then woken by his friend asking for a lift home. The solicitor continued: "He didn't think he would be over the limit. Unfortunately, he's learned a very hard lesson."

The solicitor said the defendant was in the Armed Forces until seven months ago and since then he had been on a zero hours contact driving wagons.

Mr Cassidy added: "He will now lose that employment."

The defendant, of Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Gannow Lane in the town, on March 3rd. He was fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.