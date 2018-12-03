Three men arrested after police officer is hospitalised in hit and run

Three men have been arrested after a police officer was rammed with a stolen car in Accrington.

The attack happened in East Gate on Thursday November 29, after a police officer approached a suspected stolen vehicle to speak to the driver.

The officer was approaching the BMW 2 series car as it was stationary at traffic lights in East Gate at 8.50pm.

Before the officer reached the vehicle, the driver reversed at speed and hit him and the police car.

The officer suffered an ankle injury and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be treated.

The driver of the vehicle sped off from the scene and the road was closed whilst police investigated the incident.

A 38-year-old man, from Blackburn, was arrested later that night on suspicion of assault (GBH), burglary and drug driving. He was later released without charge.

On Friday November 30, a 24-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of a burglary offence relating to the original theft of the car and a 24-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to the stolen vehicle.

A further arrest was made the same evening after a 19-year-old from Burnley handed himself in at a police station. He was detained on suspicion of assault (GBH) and burglary.

All three men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DCI Zoe Russo said: “Despite us making the arrests I would urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact us as you could have important information to assist our investigation.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Anyone with information about the collision or stolen car is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 1165 of November 29th.