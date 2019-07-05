Three men arrested after lorry is followed on M65

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a car was stopped by officers.

Police were called at about noon yesterday (July 4th) by the driver of a lorry travelling on the M65 near to junction 8 to say he believed he was being followed.

Officers from Lancashire’s Tactical Operations division quickly deployed to the scene while call handlers from the Force Control Room advised the lorry driver to keep moving in case thieves struck when he stopped.

Once patrols were in place the lorry driver was advised to pull off the motorway and police then pulled over the other vehicle, a Vauxhall Insignia.

Three men aged 32 from Blackburn, 21 from London and 34 from London have been arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently in custody.