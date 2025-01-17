Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two taxi drivers have claimed they are under frequent attack from youths throwing stones and eggs at their vehicles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both drivers, who cover the Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley area as private hire operators for Ride Taxis, have appealed for the culprits to think about their actions, which could result in a serious accident.

One of the drivers, who asked not be named, said, his windscreen had been chipped by stones on more than one occasion adding: “ I have worked in the Burnley and Nelson area for many years but I’ve never known anything like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Think of the consequences' is the plea from taxi drivers under attack from youths pelting their vehicles with stones in Burnley and Padiham

“These are children throwing objects at us, do they not realise the danger they could cause to drivers, passengers and other road users?

“Also, if my windscreen was smashed completely that would put the vehicle out of action for a couple of days which means a loss of livelihood.”

He said the main areas where his vehicle has been targeted are Coal Clough Lane and St Matthew Street in Burnley and Padiham town centre and Tesco in Padiham. The second driver, who also asked to remain anonymous, said Padiham was one of the worst areas for the attacks but reporting the incidents to the police was not effective as it was almost impossible to find the culprits.

He said: “What is in their minds that they think this is acceptable to do this? It’s frightening for us as drivers and also for passengers. I would ask parents to educate their children and warn them they could cause serious injury to someone doing something so reckless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October the Burnley Express reported that Burnley taxi driver Danish Ali has said he fears a serious accident could take place after his car was pelted with stones on three separate occasions across Burnley.