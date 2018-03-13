Thieves targeting work vans in Burnley and Pendle

Tradesmen in Burnley and Pendle are being urged to remove their tools from their vehicles after a spate of high value thefts from works’ vans.

Over the last week, Lancashire Police has received more than 20 reports of expensive tools being stolen from vehicles.

Areas targeted have been Colne, Padiham, Burnley, Barnoldswick, Earby, and Rossendale.

Two vans were broken into in the Brunshaw area of Burnley, seven were targeted overnight on Thursday into Friday in the Whitworth area and 12 vans were broken into over the weekend in Colne and Barnoldswick.

Items stolen include drills, tool boxes, electric saws, chainsaws and garden equipment.

Sgt Gary Hennigan, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “We urge anyone who carries tools in their vehicle to take them indoors and store them safely.

“Many insurance policies do not cover tools left in the van and it could cost hundreds in damage and excesses.

“We believe gangs from outside the area are travelling to Lancashire to carry out these thefts.

“We would also ask people to be alert to anything suspicious. Offenders are likely to travel in multiple vehicles and use larger vehicles such as 4x4s, estate cars and gangs.”