Thieves stole Special Brew

Two men who each stole eight cans of Special Brew were caught on CCTV, a court heard.

Matthew Bryan-Dixon (25) and accomplice Samuel Kendall (27) helped themselves to the alcohol from the Co-op in Barnoldswick, last November 15th.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kendall went on to steal a £19.99 Christmas tree from One Stop Retail in Barnoldswick two weeks before the festive season. He took it back when he realised the store knew what he had done.

Bryan-Dixon, of Alice Street, Barnoldswick, admitted one count of theft. He had no previous convictions. Kendall, of Goodall Close, Earby, pleaded guilty to two thefts. He was already on a community order.

The defendants were each given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £16.98 compensation.