Thief targeted Burnley and Padiham stores in alcohol shoplifting spree

A serial thief who repeatedly stole alcohol over three weeks in Burnley and Padiham, was given a community order.



Thomas Fitzpatrick took cider from Kitchens Service Station, San Miguel and Budweiser lager worth £23.98 and four cans of cider from Spar and Jack Daniels to the value of £32 from Tesco, Burnley magistrates heard.

The 43-year-old, of Mitre Street, Burnley, admitted five counts of theft, between July 1st and 21st. He received four months’ alcohol treatment and must pay £76.05 compensation.