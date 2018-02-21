Thief stole cider and meat

A cider and meat thief had an issue with drink and had self-referred for treatment, a court was told.



Ex-convict Mark Hollins helped himself to four cans of cider, worth £6.29 from Kitchens Service Station and meat worth £63 from Marks and Spencer, both Burnley, the town’s magistrates heard.

Hollins, who was sent to jail in 2013, had lost his home when he struck on January 8th and 22nd.

The defendant, recently care of Hargreaves Street, Burnley, admitted two counts of theft. He was fined £80 and was told to pay £85 costs, £63 compensation to Marks and Spencer and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said it was Hollins’s first offence of dishonesty since he came out of prison.

The solicitor added: “He accepts he has got an issue with drink. He has self-referred to Inspire (the drugs and drink treatment service).”