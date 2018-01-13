Thief left court before he could be taken into custody

A thief who struck while subject to a suspended jail term was sentenced to prison – but left court before he could be taken into custody.

Burnley magistrates were told how Shaun Kevin Lally was seen on CCTV stealing meat worth £24 from Tesco in the town centre.

Lally (32), who had run down the escalator and away from the store, owned up when questioned by police and said he was going to sell the joint for cash to buy drugs.

The defendant, who has 70 offences on his record, 34 of them for theft, had been given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, last October and was in breach of the order.

He at first claimed he knew nothing about the suspended term.

Lally, of Reed Street, Burnley, admitted theft, last December 4th. The defendant was given a total of 16 weeks in jail, but left court.

His solicitor, Mr David Lawson said he had had a nomadic lifestyle and had been sofa surfing.

Mr Lawson told the hearing Lally had reading and writing difficulties and a previous history of drug addiction.

The solicitor continued: “His benefits had been stopped after he missed an appointment.

“He is now with Inspire ( the drug treatment service ) and receives 60mls of methadone.”