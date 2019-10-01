Thief in court after stealing goods from Burnley Boots store

A thief who stole hair straighteners and an electric razor, together worth £270, from Boots, wanted them to sell for drugs, a court heard.

Jobless Omar Rehman (28) took the £120 straighteners on July 29th and staff at the Burnley store saw him doing it when they reviewed the CCTV. The straighteners were not recovered.

He was detained the next day when he tried to make off with a £150 razor.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the town’s magistrates: "He made full admissions to both offences and said he took them in order to sell on for drugs.”

She added the defendant was given a community order in July after assaulting an emergency worker.

Miss Laura Heywood, defending, said Rehman was lightly convicted. He had voluntarily attended Inspire and Acorn for treatment and wanted to go into rehabilitation.

She added: "It wasn’t very sophisticated. He has voluntarily referred himself to the appropriate authorities.”

The defendant, of Heath Street, Burnley, admitted two counts of theft from a shop.

He was given a six-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £10 and was told to pay £120 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.