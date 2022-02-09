These are three of the most wanted fugitives in Lancashire

Police on Tuesday (February 8) launched an appeal to find five of the most wanted fugitives in Lancashire.

Today (February 9), officers confirmed they had made two arrests "as a direct result of information received from the public".

They were:

- Radcliffe Lewis who was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

- Cameron Casson who was arrested on suspicion of GBH and robbery.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday morning (February 9).

Police were still asking for information on the whereabouts of the remaining three individuals.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of West Police, said: "We work relentlessly to pursue those people who are trying to evade justice and sometimes we need the help of the community to be our eyes and ears.

"I would urge anyone who knows where any of these individuals are, or who has any information which could help us track them down to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0636 of February 8.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. Lewis Feehan Lewis Feehan, aka James Howson, 20, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in October 2021. He is 5ft 10 in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and a tattoo on his left arm. His last known address was Kelvin Road in Thornton. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Ashley Grundy Ashley Grundy, 30, is wanted on recall to prison after he was convicted in West Yorkshire of a number of offences including dangerous driving and possession of a knife. He is 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build with brown eyes. His last known address was Preston Street in Kirkham, but he also has links to Preston and West Yorkshire. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Levi Neil Levi Neil, 18, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool in December 2021. He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes. His last known address was Southbank Avenue in Blackpool. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales