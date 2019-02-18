The data has been released by Police.uk

These are the latest anti-social behaviour hotspots in Burnley and Padiham according to police data

This gallery, complied using data released by the Police.uk website, compares the amount of reported anti-social behaviour incidents across areas in Burnley and Padiham.


The data is based on the latest available information and tracks reports of anti-social behaviour for December 2018. Examples of anti-social behaviour include: Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours; vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting; street drinking; environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars; prostitution related activity; begging and vagrancy; fireworks misuse; inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles. Anybody wanting to report an incident of ASB can do so by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Three incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.

1. Cliviger with Worsthorne

Three incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.
other
Buy a Photo
Five incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.

2. Briercliffe

Five incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.
other
Buy a Photo
Seven incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.

3. Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Seven incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.
other
Buy a Photo
14 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.

4. Gannow

14 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in December 2018. Picture: Police.uk.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4