These are the 11 places in Burnley with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

1. Blakey Street - 6 There were 6 reports of crime in the Blakey Street area Google other Buy a Photo

2. Felix Street area - 7 There were 7 reports of crime in the Felix Street area Google other Buy a Photo

3. Hull Street area - 7 There were 7 reports of crime in the Hull Street area Google other Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Street area - 7 There were 7 reports of crime in the Yorkshire Street area Google other Buy a Photo

View more