The Burnley streets with the most reports of muggings in the last 18 months have been revealed by police

These are the 10 Burnley streets where you're most likely to get mugged

The Burnley streets with the most reports of muggings in the last 18 months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 59 mugging crimes in Burnley from January 2018 to May 2019. These are the 10 Burnley streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 13 theft from person crimes on or near Hammerton Street in the last 18 months.

1. Hammerton Street

There were 13 theft from person crimes on or near Hammerton Street in the last 18 months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 10 theft from person crimes on or near Hall Street in the last 18 months.

2. Hall Street

There were 10 theft from person crimes on or near Hall Street in the last 18 months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Cow Lane in the last 18 months.

3. Cow Lane

There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Cow Lane in the last 18 months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were six theft from person crimes on or near Bull Street in the last 18 months.

4. Bull Street

There were six theft from person crimes on or near Bull Street in the last 18 months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3