These are the 10 Burnley streets where you're most likely to get mugged
The Burnley streets with the most reports of muggings in the last 18 months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 59 mugging crimes in Burnley from January 2018 to May 2019. These are the 10 Burnley streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Hammerton Street
There were 13 theft from person crimes on or near Hammerton Street in the last 18 months.