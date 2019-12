The teenager accused of murdering Burnley primary school teacher Lindsay Birbeck has entered a not guilty plea.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear in person at Preston Crown Court. He will now stand trial on February 25th at the same court.

The mother of two's body was found in Accrington Cemetery on August this year after she went missing from her Huncoat home.

Lindsay was a teaching assistant at Ightenhill School in Burnley.