Teenager attacked by youths in Padiham

A teenage boy has been hospitalised following an attack by a large group of youths in Padiham.

The assault on the 16- year-old boy took place near to Gawthorpe, Burnley Road.

It is believed the boy was in the company of two younger boys when the unprovoked assault took place.

The Burnley Express recently reported that gangs of youths had been planning fights in the area in recent days.

Police were said to be increasing patrols in the area as a result.

It is not known if this assault is connected.

The Burnley Express has contacted the police for a statement.