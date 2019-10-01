Teenage thief attacked Burnley Tesco security guard

A teenage thief attacked a Tesco security officer and hurled batteries around at the store, after downing a bottle of vodka, a court heard.

Hannah Wilkinson, who stole bottles of Amaretto and gin from the Burnley branch, booted Neil Beswick-Brown in the leg three times. He had been trying to restrain her for everyone’s safety, as the batteries had been flying in all directions and hitting the windows.

The town’s magistrates were told the 18-year-old had sworn at Mr Beswick-Brown and become aggressive after she had been stopped leaving with the gin, on September 12th.

Wilkinson admitted assault and two counts of theft from a shop, to the value of £39. She was bailed until October 29th for a pre-sentence report because of her “vulnerabilities.”

The defendant, of Holcombe Drive, Burnley, who has four offences on her record, was banned from the store, on Centenary Way.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) said Mr Beswick-Brown knew Wilkinson had been shoplifting earlier in the day. He watched CCTV footage of her, saw her taking the Amaretto and later saw her again, this time wearing a different T-shirt. He watched live CCTV as she selected a bottle of gin and made her way out of the store.

Mrs Yates said the defendant was asked to return the bottle and for her name and became aggressive. Mr Beswick- Brown started to call 999 and Wilkinson began to throw batteries from a recycling bin in all directions hitting the windows.

Miss Cathryn Fell (defending) told the court Wilkinson didn’t remember some of what went on because of the alcohol she had had.

The solicitor said: "She has no previous convictions for dishonesty offences. She apologises for her behaviour.”