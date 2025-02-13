A teenage drug dealer from Burnley has been jailed for three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Rayhan Khan (right)) of Brougham Street and Zahoor Hussain (39), of Lowergate Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, and were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

DC Tom Archer, of the East Targeting Team, said: “As a result of pro-active and inquisitive policing these two drug-dealers are now off the streets of Lancashire. I hope this case and resulting sentence sends out a strong message that Lancashire Police and the courts will not tolerate anyone who attempts to deal drugs on our county’s streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rayhan Khan (18 ) (right)) of Brougham Street, Burnley, and Zahoor Hussain (39), of Lowergate Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, and were sentenced to three years in prison at Preston Crown Court

On March 31st, 2022, police officers saw a black Volkswagen Jetta suspected of being used for drug dealing in Clitheroe. The vehicle was stopped in Henthorn Road with Zahoor Hussain in the driver’s seat and defendant Rayhan Khan in the passenger seat. Khan attempted to hide an item which transpired to be a bag containing 11 snap bags of cocaine. More drugs were found where he was sat in the vehicle, along with a mobile phone and £105 cash. A mobile phone was also seized from Hussain which contained messages related to drug-dealing.

The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior, which is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.