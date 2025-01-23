Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage drug dealer, described by police as ‘brazen and undeterred’ has been sent to a young offenders’ institution for 35 months.

Mohammad Awais Ejaz (19) of Brierfield was first stopped in his car by officers from the road policing unit on August 6th last year. When searched, he was found to be in possession of a black flick knife, cash and 205 wraps of class A drugs, all of which were either heroin or crack cocaine. Ejaz was arrested, interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries were conducted, including testing the drugs and interrogating phone data.

A police spokesman said: “Brazen and undeterred, Ejaz continued his drug dealing activities. He was again stopped, this time by officers from Pendle Task Force on September 5th, not even a month later.

Mohammad Awais Ejaz was sentenced to 35 months in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to a variety of drugs offences

“When stopped, Ejaz tried to dismantle his ‘burner’ phone and falsely claim that the £700 on his person was earned through legitimate means. “He decided not to comment on the heroin found in his driver’s door though. As a result of that stop, 104 more wraps were seized; again they were a combination of heroin and cocaine. This time he had blown his chance at being released under investigation or bailed.”

Ejaz, who has been on remand, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a bladed article and possession of criminal property. He pleaded guilty and, on January 15th, he was sentenced to 35 months in a young offenders’ institution along with costs and forfeiture of property and cash seized.

The police spokesman added: “Needless to say, drug dealing is a blight on our communities and it will not be tolerated. If you have any information in relation to drug dealing in your area, don’t hesitate to report it online, via 101 or via Crimestoppers, which is 100% anonymous.”