Teenage boy comes forward to police in connection with assault of Burnley pensioner

A teenage boy has presented himself to the police in connection with an assault on a pensioner in Burnley.

The Burnley Express reported that police were appealing for information after a man aged in his 70s was assaulted and knocked unconscious as he crossed the road at Tedder Avenue, close to Sycamore Avenue.

Two boys are believed to have approached him and assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground. As a result he suffered significant injuries to his face and lost consciousness.

Today, police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had come forward, been spoken to and released under investigation.

The police are not looking for another offender at this time.